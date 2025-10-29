One more dreary and rainy day

Keep those raincoats and umbrellas handy for one more day, as our rainy and cooler days will continue through Halloween. This evening will be a wet one as showers will pass through the Commonwealth. These showers will continue through Thursday before moving out by Halloween. Halloween will be a brisk but dry day, with highs in the mid-50s. By evening, trick-or-treaters will need to dress warmly, as temperatures will drop. Jackets will be required either over or under any costumes. By the weekend, we will stay in the middle to upper 50s but trending drier.