One more frigid day before the 30s arrive

Happy Sunday! It will be another frigid day across the Commonwealth as highs will struggle to reach the lower 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens for the majority of the day before temperatures plummet to the teens on Monday morning. However, there is a brief warm-up on the horizon, as highs will reach above freezing for the first time in a while. Monday will be in the lower 30s, while Tuesday will be in the upper 30s with a chance for a rain/snow mix to pass through the Commonwealth. The system track may still change over the next few days. By the end of the week, we will be back into the 20s and 30s.