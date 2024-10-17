One More Frosty Night

Watch Now
We had a widespread frost and freeze around the area this morning with most locations at or below freezing according to the Kentucky Mesonet.

We've got one more night in this stretch with a Frost Advisory tonight, so cover up or bring in the plants as morning lows should be mainly at and above freezing tonight.

After this last cold night, a nice warm up is coming as Friday afternoon we're back to normal, in the upper 60s. We start a nice string of days in the 70s on Saturday and overall the weekend is looking glorious.

As of this point, there are no rain chances in our 8 Day Forecast, so our dry season is certainly living up to its billing.

