We have one more hazy day to get through before the wind shifts to the southwest and scours that Canadian wildfire smoke out of here. Expect plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday, it'll just seem a little brighter tomorrow. Highs will top out around 80° Friday and jump to the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Our expanding drought (now moderate in 25% of the state) will be tempered by a late weekend rain chance. Showers and t-showers are likely late Sunday, overnight and into Monday with another chance later in the week.

