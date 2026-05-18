One more hot day before showers and storms arrive

Happy Monday! We have one more hot day ahead of us before showers and storms arrive in the Commonwealth. It will be a very warm evening, with temperatures only falling to the lower 70s and a few clouds in the area. Tuesday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s. Our rain chances increase as the day progresses. We may see a few storms in the afternoon ahead of a potent cold front, which will bring widespread showers and storms. The front should arrive in the evening, which could limit our chances for stronger storms. Regardless, the system will bring beneficial rainfall to the Bluegrass and bring daily rain chances behind it. By Wednesday, we will see a few showers and storms as temperatures drop to the 70s. We will stay cooler for the rest of the workweek with daily chances for a few showers or storms.