One More Keeper

Take advantage of one more spectacular June afternoon, we have an active Father's Day weekend inbound! With high pressure drifting overhead expect sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday. Friday will see the heat and humidity spike as a strong southwest flow gets established. An active Great Lakes storm track will send a wave of severe storms across Indiana and Ohio. A few storms may make it south across the river Friday afternoon/evening but in general it'll be a hot and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s, near 90° south. Rounds of showers and storms will fire the rest of the weekend, some of the moisture we see early next week could be tropical. We're keeping an eye on a developing system in the Gulf.