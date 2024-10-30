One More Near Record Day Wednesday

Our unseasonable late October heat peaks at near record levels Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs on either side of 80°. An approaching cold front will ramp up cloud cover and spark a round of afternoon/overnight showers and t-showers that could impact trick or treating Thursday evening. Showers will wrap up Friday morning with the rest of the weekend dry and sunny, but we'll briefly cool down with highs in the 70s Thursday and 60s Friday.