One more round of showers and storms before drier weather returns

Happy Wednesday! Our string of wet days will come to an end as drier weather moves into the Commonwealth on Thursday. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the lower 60s with a few showers and storms possible. High pressure will take over the weather pattern, bringing drier weather heading into the weekend. Temperatures will stay near 80 for Thursday as we may see a shower or two. By the weekend, highs will fall to the lower 70s but will stay dry.