Menu

Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

One More Round Of Storms

Strong Storms Possible
items.[0].videoTitle
storm threat.jpg
Posted at 3:04 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 19:40:43-04

We're still looking at a strong and severe storm potential late this afternoon and evening. The threat is going to be greatest east of I-75. Any storm will be capable of a damaging wind gust and large hail in addition to the lightning. The overall coverage won't be high, but the storms that do form can be strong.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!