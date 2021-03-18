One More Round Of Storms

We're still looking at a strong and severe storm potential late this afternoon and evening. The threat is going to be greatest east of I-75. Any storm will be capable of a damaging wind gust and large hail in addition to the lightning. The overall coverage won't be high, but the storms that do form can be strong.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 19:40:43-04
