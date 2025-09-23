Our active weather pattern continues on Wednesday

Our string of rainy days continues on Wednesday as a cold front will pass through the Commonwealth, bringing scattered showers and storms. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side. We experienced mostly dry conditions during the day on Tuesday, but we could see a few showers and storms by Wednesday morning. Make sure to pack those umbrellas and rain coats for the bus stop and the commute home. In the afternoon, a cold front will pass, potentially bringing a few stronger storms ahead of it. If we encounter severe weather, our primary concern will be strong wind gusts. Thursday will be another wet day, but we can expect to dry out by the weekend.