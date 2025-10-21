Our beautiful fall weather continues

Sweaters and sweat pants will be needed for the rest of the work week as highs will fall to the lower 60s. Overnight, our temperatures will drop to the upper 30s under a mostly clear sky. Wednesday will also be cooler as our temperatures will fall to the lower 60s. We will see patchy frost on Thursday morning and widespread frost by Friday, so make sure you cover or bring inside any plants that will be affected. By the weekend, we will warm up to the mid-60s with showers possible during Kentucky gameday.