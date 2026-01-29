Our cold weather pattern continues

Our frigid weather pattern will continue through the weekend, with highs struggling to reach above freezing. Today will be very similar to yesterday, with highs in the mid-20s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, snow showers will pass through the region, bringing minor accumulations at best. However, still plan for extra time on your Friday morning commute. By the weekend, our coldest air of the season arrives, dropping our overnight lows to the negatives. By the start of next week, highs may finally break above freezing, but we may see chances for snow showers.