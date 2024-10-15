Our First Fall Chill

Our first big chill of the season is in full effect! We'll end up mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 50s and scattered showers, sprinkles Tuesday. Clouds break overnight and lows will drop to the low to mid 30s. A frost advisory and freeze warning are in effect Wednesday morning and we'll see another cold morning Thursday as well. High pressure takes over the rest of the week with sunshine and highs gradually warming into the 60s Thursday and Friday and into the 70s this weekend.