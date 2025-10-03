Our First October Weekend is Coming in Hot

The opening weekend for the Keeneland Fall Meet will feel more like late summer than fall. High pressure remains in control, and we'll see continued well above normal highs in the low to mid 80s Friday through Monday with plenty of sunshine as well. A cold front will spark scattered showers and storms Tuesday and usher in much cooler air, with highs falling to the 70s midweek and bottoming out in the upper 60s heading into the weekend.