Our first taste of winter weather is on the horizon

Happy Sunday! We will get our first taste of winter this week, as temperatures will fall into the lower 20s on Monday morning. Sunday will see passing showers throughout the day, with a chance of a wintry mix this evening. Temperatures will fall to the 40s and then the 20s into the evening hours. Snow chances return Monday, with a dusting possible on grass and elevated surfaces. Folks in the mountains could see higher accumulations, especially past 2000 and 3000 feet. Our temperatures will slowly warm up as we roll into the middle of the week, before we reach the 60s by next weekend.