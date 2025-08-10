Our hot and humid pattern continues into the workweek

Happy Sunday! Our string of 90-degree days continues through the end of the weekend as rain will hold off for most of us through the start of the workweek. Today will be a near repeat of Saturday as highs will reach 90 with a very low chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon. By the evening, our temperatures will cool down to the 70s before rising back to the 90s by Monday afternoon. Our rain chances will slowly increase through the workweek, as Wednesday and Thursday will be our best chances to see scattered showers and storms.