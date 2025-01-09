Our Next Winter Storm is Inbound Early this Weekend

Thursday is the ice-cold calm before our next winter storm. Watch for areas of freezing fog and additional slick road conditions as well as wicked cold wind chills in the single digits to subzero. We will see some sun break through the clouds Thursday afternoon, but highs will stay in the mid to upper 20s. Winter storm, round two fires up Friday and with very cold air already in place and a southern storm track, this one will be all snow. Watch for bands of moderate to heavy snow starting Friday afternoon, peaking Friday evening and winding down Saturday morning. Snowfall totals across the area will range from 2" to 4" in the Bluegrass to 3" to 6"+ southeast. A winter storm warning and watch are in effect. Roads will become hazardous again and travel will be difficult. Stay weather aware early this weekend!