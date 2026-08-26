Our One Rain Chance

We've had a chance to dry out over the last few days. The air has been dry and the temperatures have been on the mild side for the end of August. That weather pattern is about to change.

LEX News' StormTracker Weather Rain chances across the week

We've got one shot at rain tomorrow with scattered t-storms coming through with a weak cool front. If you miss out on those tomorrow, and a lot of us will, it may be about a week for your next rain chance.

LEX News' StormTracker Weather Precipitation expected for Thursday at 7 a.m.

Not only are we drying out after tomorrow, we'll really be heating up going to next week as 90 degree highs are on tap next week as we start September.