Our pattern of seasonal days with scattered showers and storms continues

Keep that umbrella handy these next few days as we continue our pattern of seasonal temperatures with afternoon showers and storms. Tonight, our temperatures will fall to the middle 60s with a shower or two possible. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday as highs will reach the middle 80s with afternoon showers and storms. Not all of us will see storms, but those who do could see heavy downpours and lightning. The rest of the workweek will be a wash, rinse, and repeat pattern. Highs will stay in the 80s with a chance to return to the upper 80s by this weekend.