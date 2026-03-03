Our rainy and warm pattern continues

Spring is here, with highs and rain chances increasing as the workweek continues. Overnight, we could see a few showers and rumbles of thunder as temperatures drop into the lower 50s. A few of our overnight storms could bring downpours to the Commonwealth. Wednesday will also be warmer, with highs in the upper 60s and a few passing showers and storms. The rest of the workweek will be very similar, with highs in the 70s and passing showers and storms. This weekend, we could see a couple of stronger storms as a cold front brings us back to the 60s by Sunday.