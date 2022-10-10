Our Remarkably Dry Weather Comes With A Warm Up

We have actual rain chances this week, but they're not huge. A cold front arrives Wednesday and Thursday with thundershower chances. There is another rain chance late in the weekend.

In case you haven't noticed, we are remarkably dry with some folks now less than 10% of their normal rainfall in the last month and most of central Kentucky, including Lexington between 10 and 15 percent of normal rainfall, which basically means there's a lot of dust out there.

By the numbers in Lexington, it hasn't rained in the last 2 weeks. In the last 4 weeks, we've only had 13 hundredths of an inch and in the last 35 days a scant 35 hundredths have fallen. This is why grasses and trees are showing a lot of brown.

The very dry air may have also contributed to a record cold morning Sunday. Dry air heats and cools more rapidly than moist air, so with this drought we ended up ending our growing season as temperatures plunged to 31 degrees Sunday morning. It was record tying cold equaling the record from 2000. That was also the last time we have been this cold this early. It was the 12 earliest end to the growing season and the 31 degrees was also tied for the 7th coldest so early in the season and only the 16th time we've been at or below 32 this early.

We are getting a nice warm up as we head into the middle of the week with highs heading into the upper 70s tomorrow and flirting with 80 on Wednesday before the next cold front arrives.