Our warming trend continues

Happy Tuesday! It was a warm day, with highs in the mid-70s, as we began a midweek warming trend. Tonight will be warm, with temperatures only dropping into the 50s and a couple of isolated showers. Due to dry air, most of us will be dry on Wednesday morning, with the best areas for showers in northeastern Kentucky. The rest of the workweek will turn hot and a bit wetter, with rain chances increasing for the weekend. An active pattern moves in for the weekend and into next week, with showers and storms likely.