Our Weather Is Perfect As Milton Heads For Florida

Milton has exploded today. It's Cat 5 and still may strengthen tonight, but will eventually plateau. That pinpoint, well defined eye show that this has been an incredible storm It's in a favorable area with warm water and low shear for about another 24 hours before cooler water and a higher wind shear environment begin to weaken the storm. It may be just a glimmer of hope, but it should be weakening at landfall. A date with the Florida west coast is on for midweek. History says it shouldn't hit Tampa, but this storm is already rewriting history. A major hurricane has not hit anywhere close to Tampa since 1950.

For us, after the weekend warmth, real fall weather has arrived in Kentucky, and it's not going anywhere. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine each day. Our highs will head into the 70s with nightime lows in the 40s and 50s with nary a cloud, let alone a raindrop in sight

