Our weather roller coaster continues

Our weather roller coaster ride continues, with highs alternating between the lower and upper 60s. This evening, our temperatures will fall to the upper 30s as another cold front passes through the Commonwealth. The rest of the workweek will see highs in the lower 60s on Thursday, then in the upper 60s on Friday. Our best rain chances will arrive Friday, along with another cold front, which will dip our temperatures into the 50s by Sunday. Next week will start cold, as another cold front passes Sunday into Monday, bringing highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. On top of this, we could see a few snowflakes mixed in with showers on Monday, as well as a hard freeze on Tuesday morning.