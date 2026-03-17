After that late weekend round of severe storms, our winter relapse bottoms out Tuesday with early morning flurries and isolated snow showers giving way to mostly cloudy skies and highs around freezing. We're in for another hard freeze with lows in the 20s overnight. A warm front lifts through Wednesday sparking a few snow showers in the morning that could mix with rain showers later in the day. Highs will surge to the mid 40s. The warmup picks up speed later in the week with highs soaring into the 60s Thursday and 70s this weekend with plenty of sunshine. A great way to usher in the vernal equinox Friday!