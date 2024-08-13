A few showers passed through early Tuesday morning but we're still in for another nice August afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s and humidity still in check. We're trending sunnier, and hotter, midweek with highs in the upper 80s Wednesday and peaking around 90° Thursday. Our next chance for widespread showers and storms will fire up Friday and linger into Saturday.
Partly Sunny and Still Nice Tuesday
Active Weather to Start the Weekend
