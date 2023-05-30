Partly Sunny and Warm Tuesday

Watch Now
Posted at 3:59 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 03:59:51-04

We're wrapping up May and starting June feeling very much like summer with highs in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Watch for isolated showers Tuesday and a few showers and storms firing up in the afternoon Wednesday and Thursday. Our first 90° days of the year are in the works for the first weekend of June. An upper ridge will keep shower and storm chances suppressed and crank the heat into early next week.

