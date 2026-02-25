Passing showers and a wintry mix are possible on Thursday morning

As we finish up the middle of the week, we are tracking another system that could bring a few showers to the Commonwealth. For most of us, showers are expected, but northern Kentucky could see a brief wintry mix. This evening, we will cool back down to the 30s with a chance for a few showers. Our rain chances on Thursday will be highest during the morning commute, then clear up by the afternoon. The rest of the workweek will be calmer before we warm up to the lower 60s for Saturday. The start of next week looks more active, with another wintry mix possible on Monday and a few showers possible by the middle of next week.