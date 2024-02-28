Peak wind gusts Wednesday

A potent late winter cold front sparking a line of strong to severe morning storms (damaging wind and isolated tornadoes) will rapidly track east Wednesday. In its wake, much colder air thanks to a gusty W/NW wind. The temperature will tank from the 60s early in the day through the 50s and 40s in the afternoon, eventually bottoming out in the 30s this evening. A wind advisory remains in effect for 30 to 40+ mph gusts. We'll rapidly clear out overnight with much colder lows in the 20s and only make it back into the 40s even with plenty of sunshine on Thursday.