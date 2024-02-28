Peak wind gusts Wednesday

A potent late winter cold front sparking a line of strong to severe morning storms (damaging wind and isolated tornadoes) will rapidly track east Wednesday. In its wake, much colder air thanks to a gusty W/NW wind. The temperature will tank from the 60s early in the day through the 50s and 40s in the afternoon, eventually bottoming out in the 30s this evening. A wind advisory remains in effect for 30 to 40+ mph gusts. We'll rapidly clear out overnight with much colder lows in the 20s and only make it back into the 40s even with plenty of sunshine on Thursday.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 09:58:38-05
