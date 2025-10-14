Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Perfect fall weather continues

Highs to stay in the middle 70s
Our string of perfect fall days will continue through the rest of the work week as highs will stay in the mid-70s. This evening will be a bit chilly as temperatures will be around 50. Wednesday will follow the same pattern, with highs reaching the mid-70s under a very sunny sky. Our next chance for rain will come this weekend as a front could bring scattered showers and storms Saturday into Sunday. By the start of next week, our highs will be back into the upper 60s.

