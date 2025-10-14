Perfect fall weather continues

Our string of perfect fall days will continue through the rest of the work week as highs will stay in the mid-70s. This evening will be a bit chilly as temperatures will be around 50. Wednesday will follow the same pattern, with highs reaching the mid-70s under a very sunny sky. Our next chance for rain will come this weekend as a front could bring scattered showers and storms Saturday into Sunday. By the start of next week, our highs will be back into the upper 60s.
