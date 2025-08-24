Happy Sunday! Get ready for one more summer-like day before we get our first taste of fall throughout the work week. Sunday will be very similar to yesterday as highs will reach the mid-80s with a few isolated showers and storms mixed in with sun and clouds. This evening, our temperatures will fall to the mid-50s, giving us our first taste of a cooler fall morning. As we continue into the workweek, our temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s with little humidity. Rain chances will be minimal until next weekend.
Perfect grilling weather to end the weekend
Highs in the 70s for much of the workweek
