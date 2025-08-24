Perfect grilling weather to end the weekend

Happy Sunday! Get ready for one more summer-like day before we get our first taste of fall throughout the work week. Sunday will be very similar to yesterday as highs will reach the mid-80s with a few isolated showers and storms mixed in with sun and clouds. This evening, our temperatures will fall to the mid-50s, giving us our first taste of a cooler fall morning. As we continue into the workweek, our temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s with little humidity. Rain chances will be minimal until next weekend.