Perfect grilling weather to end the weekend

Highs in the 70s for much of the workweek
Happy Sunday! Get ready for one more summer-like day before we get our first taste of fall throughout the work week. Sunday will be very similar to yesterday as highs will reach the mid-80s with a few isolated showers and storms mixed in with sun and clouds. This evening, our temperatures will fall to the mid-50s, giving us our first taste of a cooler fall morning. As we continue into the workweek, our temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s with little humidity. Rain chances will be minimal until next weekend.

