Pesky Clouds for the Solar Eclipse Monday

Get ready, we're in for more active weather with rounds of showers and t-storms this week. Monday will be fairly quiet, partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and isolated t-showers around. Cloud cover will be a potential problem for folks wanting to view the partial (in Kentucky) solar eclipse in the afternoon. It's looking like we could see a break in the clouds, keep your fingers crossed and wear proper eye protection! Showers and storms will fire up in earnest Tuesday and continue on and off through Friday. We'll need to watch for strong storms and locally heavy rain, especially Thursday as low pressure spins across the Commonwealth. Expect highs staying in the 60s and low 70s.

