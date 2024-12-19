Plenty Of Cold And Maybe A Bit Of Snow

We're looking at a little pre-Christmas snow, but if you see it at your house, it will be long gone by the holiday.

A light rain/snow mix arrives Friday as a push of Arctic Air arrives. Overall, temperatures will be at and above freezing, and there won't be much falling out of the sky to begin with, so accumulations, if you see any, will be fractions of an inch. With that, a slick spot or two will be possible late in the day and evening, so do be aware.

WLEX

Friday's highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, but those will be around noon. Temperatures fall back to the low 30s by the end of the day. Winter officially starts Saturday, and the first weekend of winter will be a cold one with highs in the 30s. We're looking at a pretty fast warm up toward Christmas as highs head toward the 50s.

WLEX

After the light mix Friday, the next rain, and it will be rain, chances begin on Christmas Eve and last through the Christmas holiday.