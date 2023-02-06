Pre Spring Has Returned

Just a few days ago we talked about the remarkable Arctic air that had moved into the country. Record setting cold had hit New England and we even saw the coldest temperatures in about 6 weeks. It's now long gone with most of the country enjoying anything but winter's cold. Temperatures surged up through the Plains and places last week in Texas that were buried in ice are seeing temperatures in the 60s and 70s!

LEX 18

We'll see a really warm, almost April like week with highs in the 50s/60s, including the low 60s Tuesday afternoon. That's normal for the beginning of April. The only hiccup will be around Saturday with a brief incursion of cold that may also be accompanied by a few snow flakes just to remind us that the calendar does indeed say February.

LEX 18

We'll see a few late day showers tomorrow, but our best rain chances do look to be in the middle of the week, Wednesday night into Thursday and even that could have some springy thundershowers with it.