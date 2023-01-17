Watch Now
Pre-Spring Warmth Can Lead To Storms

Stay Weather Aware Tomorrow Night
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jan 17, 2023
We get two more days of 'pre-spring'. It'll remain warm through Thursday, but storm chances will also increase. The risk for strong/severe storms exists Wednesday night and early Thursday so Stay Weather Aware with an information source handy since it will be late at night. The set up is similar, though at this point doesn't look quite as strong, to last week's storm so we'll continue to watch this.

We're also looking at some locally heavy rain potential with the risk for flooding rains being marginal for us Wednesday night and Thursday.

Before all that, Wednesday will be another mild January day with highs back into the mid 50s under an increasingly cloudy sky. We may see a stray shower before the afternoon is done.

The storms that come through will be on a cold front that brings back more normal January temperatures as we head into the weekend.

