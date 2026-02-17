Pre Spring Warmth Continues

The 'false spring' warmth hangs around for a couple of more days with highs well into the 60s and even pushing 70. Both days will likely fall short of records, (70 Wednesday, 75 Thursday) but it's still warm.

A strong cold front arrives Thursday and brings at least a small risk for strong/severe storms. It's our first real chance for storms this season since we've been so cold, and the risk does remain low, but we'll Keep You Weather Aware as we approach Thursday.

After that, colder air begins to gradually pour back in with a wintry feel around to finish the weekend.