Pre-Spring Warmth Continues This Week

We're heading into the final days of February, which is also the end of 'meteorological winter' and both have been remarkably warm. It does not change at all over the coming 7 days as highs stay at, to significantly above, normal, which is in the upper 40s. We'll be about 10 above that tomorrow, in the upper 50s.

This latest surge of warmth peaks mid week with a couple of windy days. We'll be heading into the mid 70s which will easily break Wednesday's record high which is just 70. The mid 70's that follow on Thursday is also really warm, but it will be nowhere near the record. high.

What's amazing, and how this winter has gone, is that even when we do cool down late this week, it's not that much, and it doesn't last.

Hopefully spring will continue that trend.