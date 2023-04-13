Pushing 80° Thursday

Thursday end our run of spectacular days with plenty of sunshine and well above normal highs in the upper 70s in the Bluegrass and into the low 80s southeast. If you've been putting off mowing the grass, get it done today! Scattered showers and isolated t-showers will develop Friday, mainly in the afternoon as low pressure lifts north. We'll see a break in the rain Saturday with partly sunny skies and just a few showers and t-showers possible. More widespread showers and storms will fire Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front approaches and passes. In the wake of that front, much cooler air filters in. Highs will fall from the 70s Saturday to the 60s Sunday and bottom out in the 50s Monday.

