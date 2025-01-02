Quiet and Chilly Thursday

Thursday will see the clouds break and a bit of sunshine return with chilly highs around 40°. A quick moving system will throw a few snow showers our way overnight, isolated slick spots are possible for your Friday morning commute. The weekend is trending colder with the potential for a significant Ohio Valley winter storm Sunday into Monday. All winter precipitation types are on the table with snow north changing to mixed precip (freezing rain and sleet) over to cold rain as you head from north to south. Amounts and the storm track are still uncertain but prepare for travel impacts, especially from the Bluegrass into northern counties late in the weekend.