Quiet and Chilly Tuesday

Morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s. A quiet day after that shot of wet and wintry weather that kicked off the work week. We'll see increasing clouds with highs near normal (upper 40s) in the Bluegrass with 50s southeast Wednesday thanks to a gusty southwest wind. We'll also see widespread rain developing. Rain to snow showers will fire up Thursday night into Friday with the coldest air of the season following this weekend.