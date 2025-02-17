Quiet and Cold Presidents Day

We'll get a much-needed break in active weather Monday and Tuesday to let the floodwater from torrential weekend rain continue to recede. The next big thing, a frigid blast of Arctic air and a round of accumulating snow. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Monday after morning snow showers and flurries taper off with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Tuesday's cold and quiet too, but we'll see increasing clouds ahead of the next system. Snow will develop Tuesday night and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. A winter storm watch is in effect for most of the viewing area. Highs will bottom out in the low 20s with single digit lows Wednesday and Thursday, rivaling our coldest air of the season.