The day before Thanksgiving isn't looking all that bad. We'll see increasing clouds Wednesday with a few late day showers possible, but highs will top out near normal, in the low to mid 50s. Widespread rain develops overnight, and Thanksgiving day will be dreary, chilly (highs in the 40s) and wet with overcast skies and cold rain much of the day. One positive, this will be a solid soaking that will put a dent in the drought with 1" to 2" of rain possible across the Commonwealth. Just be careful driving, wet and leaf covered roads could be slippery. We'll still see the chance for snow showers mixing in with the rain as the system departs Thursday night into Friday but the best shot at accumulation snow will stay well to our west.