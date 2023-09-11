Watch Now
Quiet and Dry Monday

Showers on the Rise Tuesday
Posted at 3:59 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 03:59:29-04

Our first decent chance for rain in weeks fires up Tuesday but we won't see much more than scattered showers and isolated t-showers, not the widespread, soaking rain we need. Monday stays dry, mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. After our Tuesday rain chance high pressure takes over for the rest of the week. We're high, dry, mostly sunny and unseasonably cool with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

