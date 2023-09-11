Quiet and Dry Monday

Our first decent chance for rain in weeks fires up Tuesday but we won't see much more than scattered showers and isolated t-showers, not the widespread, soaking rain we need. Monday stays dry, mostly to partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. After our Tuesday rain chance high pressure takes over for the rest of the week. We're high, dry, mostly sunny and unseasonably cool with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.