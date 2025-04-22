High pressure takes over Tuesday, we'll see mostly sunny skies in the Bluegrass with some lingering cloud cover over southeastern counties. Wednesday will end up much the same, just warmer with highs punching into the upper 70s. Above normal warmth (70s) stay with us the rest of the week but we'll see a rising chance for active weather with rounds of showers and storms developing late Thursday and peaking Friday to start the weekend.
Quiet and Dry Tuesday, Wednesday
Staying in the 70s the Rest of the Week
