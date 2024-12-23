Quiet and Less Cold Monday

We'll start off Monday with a cold morning an gradually increasing clouds through the day. Highs will stay above normal, in the upper 40s. If you're hoping for a white Christmas this year, don't hold your breath. A warming trend will accompany a rising rain chance with highs in the 40s Christmas Eve and in the 50s Christmas Day. We'll see additional rain chances with even warmer post-Christmas highs pushing 60° this weekend.