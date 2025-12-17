Quiet and Milder Midweek

We have one more quiet day before active weather fires back up across the Commonwealth. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs near 50° in the Bluegrass and into the 50s southeast. A strong cold front sweeps east Thursday, ramping up gusty showers later in the morning and through the afternoon. We're under a marginal risk for severe storms Thursday, watch for isolated strong to severe storms that could produce damaging wind. It will also be a decent soaking to wash some of that road salt away with rainfall around 0.5" to 1". Highs will soar to the mid to upper 50s with 60° possible south. Much colder air follows Thursday night and as lows crash to the 20s we could see scattered snow showers as the system departs overnight into Friday morning.
