Quiet and Much Colder Thursday

Clouds break and sunshine returns Thursday, but a chill settles in behind a departing cold front. Even with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. High pressure keeps it quiet to start the weekend, and as the wind shifts from northwest to southwest, we'll gradually warm back up. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s Friday and partly sunny skies with 60s Saturday. We'll peak in the low 70s Sunday before another round of showers and strong storms blows through overnight with colder air following. A rain/snow mix is possible Monday with highs in the 30s with a hard freeze in the low to mid 20s Tuesday morning.