A Dry Start to a Soggy Weekend

We're in for a quiet start to what will turn into an active weekend. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Friday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Low pressure will track northeast this weekend sparking rounds of showers, storms and heavy rain. We'll see widespread rain developing early Saturday morning as a warm front lifts north. A southerly wind will push highs into the low to mid 50s with a second round of rain Saturday evening. That wave will bring a better chance for a few strong storms (damaging wind) and more moderate to heavy rain. Overall rainfall totals will range from 1" to 4" across the area, model data has been pushing the axis of heavier rain away from southeastern counties and closer to the Ohio River. A flood watch is in effect this weekend, watch for river flooding and flash flooding, especially Saturday night. We may wrap it up with a brief shot of light snow, flurries Sunday morning on the back end of the system as it departs.