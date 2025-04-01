Quiet, Cool and Dry Tuesday

Enjoy the calm before our next round of active weather that will fire up midweek and continue through the end of the week. Tuesday will end up mostly sunny and cool with highs around 60°. A warm front lifts north Wednesday spiking highs in the low 80s thanks to a gusty (35 to 45 mph) south/southwest wind. It will also pull in moisture ahead of a cold front that will throw another round of strong to severe storms our way Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Damaging wind, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible, with the highest threat west of I-75. That front will stall across the Commonwealth Thursday and waves of showers, storms and heavy rain will develop on and off into the weekend. Torrential rain will lead to a significant and hazardous flood/flash flood threat, a flood watch is in effect Wednesday evening through Sunday morning. Stay weather aware!