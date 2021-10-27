Quiet Midweek

Many saw their coldest morning so far this fall with lows in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and patchy frost potential. We'll rapidly improve through the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs around 60°. Enjoy it while you can, more trouble is on the way through the end of the week as a slow moving upper low pays a visit and hangs around for a few days. Expect rounds of showers on and off Thursday into Friday and lingering Saturday. With extensive cloud cover, rain and highs falling into the 50s it's going to be absolutely dreary until we finally dry out closer to the end of the weekend, just in time for Halloween.